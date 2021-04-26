Health & Safety

CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has asked the government not to belittle the issue of public health.

The former Prime Minister has urged the government to ensure health equipment and supplies in all local levels with top priority.

In a press statement this evening, the Moist Centre Chairman stated that issues have been raised whether Nepalis have to face tough times ahead as the incumbent government was focused on ground breaking and inauguration events instead of ensuring effective public health services to the people.

Mentioning that the working class people were the most affected from the pandemic, Prachanda appealed to the government as well as the private sector to make provision for their food supplies and other special assistances to the needy ones.

He has also called upon all the three-layer of governments and politicians to cautiously take a lead against the pandemic at a time when the World Health Organization (WHO) has put Nepal in the high-risk zone of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similarly, the former PM has requested to the frontline doctors, health workers and security personnel to work with high morale by applying best possible health protocol.

Source: National News Agency Nepal