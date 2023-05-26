Key Issues

Pradeep Yadav has been appointed Chief Whip of the parliamentary party of the Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP), Nepal.

According to the party source, JSP parliamentary party leader Upendra Yadav made the appointment to this regard in accordance with Article 13 (1) of the JSP Nepal parliamentary party's statute.

The newly appointed Chief Whip of JSP Nepal represents constituency no 1 of Parsa in the House of Representatives. He was the Minister for Forest and Environment in the erstwhile government led by Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal