President Bidya Devi Bhandari has expressed sorrow over the passing away of Nepali music industry’s prominent figure, Prem Dhoj Pradhan.

In a tweet this evening, President Bhandari extended tribute to the renowned singer Pradhan and expressed condolences to the grief-stricken family members.

“We will be remembering his contributions to the enrichment of Nepali music industry for a long time”, the President said.

Likewise, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also took to the tweet today to express grief over the demise of prominent singer Pradhan.

Offering tribute to the departed soul of Pradhan, PM Oli also extended his condolences to the bereaved family members. “His contributions to the enhancement of Nepali songs and music industry will remain eternal”, PM said in his tweet.

PM Oli also expressed his sorrow over the untimely demise of a member of the National Inclusive Commission, Ramchandra Joshi, today and offered tribute to the departed soul and condoled the grief-stricken family members. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal