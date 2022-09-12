General

The 34th general convention of the Pokhara Chamber of Commerce and Industry elected Pawan Kumar Prajapati as its chair.

According to the vote count results unveiled on Sunday evening, he received 1,613 votes to win the race for the chair. The general convention was held on September 9-10.

Newly-elected Prajapati was the senior vice-chair of the Chamber earlier.

Among other elected office-bearers are Gokarna Karki (senior vice-chair), Devendra KC (vice-chairperson towards industry), Uttam Man Buddhacharya (vice-chairperson towards commerce), Balaram Acharya (general-secretary), Dinesh Chandra Bastola (treasurer) and Shova Gautam (deputy general-secretary).

Members elected in the committee include Prabha Subedi, Balkrishna Koirala, Sudip Pradhananga, Dilip Kumar Shrestha, Bharat KC, Krishna Prasad Koirala, Bhim Gautam, Madhav Bastakoti, Manoj Kumar Shrestha and Sudip Ojha.

Towards commodities, members elected are Jeevan Prakash Shrestha, Prem Prasad Subedi, Lekhnath Subedi and Leeladhar Chapgain. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal