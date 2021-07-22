Key Issues

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority has appointed singers Prakash Saput and Sunita Dulal as ‘Disaster Risk Reduction Goodwill Ambassadors’.

Amid a programme at Sigha Durbar on Thursday, CEO of the Authority Anil Pokharel shared that the singer duo were declared Goodwill Ambassadors for a year.

Part of their appointment as the Goodwill Ambassadors is required to aware and educate people about how to reduce the risks of natural disasters.

On the occasion, both Goodwill Ambassadors were handed over certificates and an informative song themed ‘Badhi Pahiro, Hamlai Chinta Gahiro’ (Flood and landslide are our serious concerns) was launched.

Saput is from Baglung while Dulal is from Sindhupalchowk.

Saput expressed his happiness for roping him in such a good motto. He reaffirmed his commitment to sensitize the issue of disasters and risk management through his creations-songs, music and social networking sites among others.

Likewise, Dulal thanked the Authority for entrusting them with such an important responsibility.

Sindhupalchowk and Baglung districts have recorded massive floods and landslides during monsoon incurring a huge loss of lives and properties.

Spokesperson of the Authority Bishwa Prakash Aryal briefed about the serious natural disasters occurred till date and initiatives taken to reduce the risk of the disasters.

Source: National News Agency Nepal