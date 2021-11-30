General

A book entitled ‘Nepali Politics: Love for the Nation and Ideology’ by Lokesh Dhakal has been launched.

Nepali Congress leader Prakashman Singh released the book amidst a programme here today.

On the occasion, he said, “Politics at home was guided by the norms, values and principles from 2017 BS to 2046 BS and since 2046 BS, the culture of power-centered politics had its domination, causing several issues." As he stressed, political parties should abide by the rule of law to restore their image.

He took time to advise the writer who is also the party leader to spread public awareness against existing misconducts at the political sphere.

As the writer said, he hoped that the 139-page book would prompt a discourse on the eve of the party’s 14th General Convention as it seemed that the party was being deviated from the thoughts of its founders like BP Koirala, Ganeshman Singh, Subarna Shumser JB Rana, and Krishna Prasad Bhattarai and so on.

Source: National News Agency Nepal