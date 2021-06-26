General

People who have been deprived of social security allowance for various reasons have been provided a pre-paid card to meet their daily needs. National and international non-government organisations have joined hands to help those suffering as a result of lack of access to social security allowance and the impact of COVID-19.

One such beneficiary is Lali Bhul of Nigali in Krishnapur municipality-1, who is a person with disability. Bhul has been denied the social security allowance from the state for not meeting certain requirements, including essential identity documents.

Meanwhile, NIDS, Kanchapur has provided Bhul with a pre-paid card to buy essential goods, including food and medicines as well as clothing. Bhul can also use the card to draw cash.

With financial support of UKAID, Mercy Corps, Plan International and NIDS have joined hands to help those needy, including those who have been deprived of social security allowance, are in the process to get it and those impacted by COVID-19. The target group includes people with disabilities, senior citizens, single women and Dalit.

Under the initiative, cards have been distributed in Krishnapur and Dodhara Chandani municipalities. The card is worth Rs. 13,500. So far 420 people in Krishnapur and 88 in Dodhara Chandani have received the card, said NIDS Kanchanpur Director Bhawaraj Regmi.

The programme is also being implemented in Chure rural municipality and Ghodaghodi municipality of Kailali.

Source: National News Agency Nepal