A team comprising district-level stakeholders took stock of the status of Sanfe-Martadi road and its alternative route.

The team headed by the District Disaster Management Committee coordinator and Chief District Officer Krishna Gaire enquired about the situation of Twari-Amkot-Balde road.

CDO Gaire shared that the team made an on-site inspection and explored a preliminary feasibility of the new route.

On the occasion, the team had reached Dhuralsain through Balde, Dwari and Aamkot. A landslide had caused damages to over a kilometer road and there was no alternative route at Dwari area. However, discussion was initiated to explore alternative.

The rain-triggered landslides have completely disrupted Sanfe-Martadi road for the past four days. It has left the pedestrians in the lurch.

A big landslide has occurred at Budhiganga municiplaity-1, Amkot. Event eh pedestrians have to walk through the forest way to reach their destinations. Efforts are underway from today to open the disrupted road.

Source: National News Agency Nepal