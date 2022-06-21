General

The project was mooted as an alternative measure to resolve the issue of drinking water in the Kathmandu Valley.

Minister for Drinking Water Umakanta Chaudhary made an onsite visit to the area today after the Kathmandu Valley Drinking Water Management Board presented a preliminary report showing feasibility of lifting 50 million liters of water to Kathmandu daily.

Talking to media persons after onsite visit, Minister Chaudhary said daily 60 million liters of water can be supplied to Kathmandu after placing supply pipes.

The Minister shared the government was mooting to advance the project as alternative of Melamchi drinking water project. As estimated the project expenditure would be lesser than that of Melamchi.

The Detail Project Report and Environment Impact Appraisal of the project is to be taken ahead to bring water from Sisneri before supplying Yangri and Larke rivulet water to Kathmandu.

The feasibility study has estimated that it would cost Rs 26 billion to complete the project. The Ministry has set a timeline to begin the construction works from the fiscal year 2022-23 after completing DPR and EIA of the project.

Board's Executive Director Sanjeeb Bikram Rana informed that water would be collected after conserving its sources in all 18 municipalities of the Kathmandu Valley. The Ministry has laid emphasis on a programme to conserve water sources in its policy and programme for next fiscal year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal