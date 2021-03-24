General

All necessary preparation have been made for the nationwide inter-city chess championship-2077 BS that is taking place at Bagmati province headquarters, Hetauda, from today.

Makawanpur Chess Association and Hetauda Chess Club are jointly hosting the championship where different 18 cities of Nepal are participating. The championship will be conducted in seven stages as per the Swiss league system.

Each participating team comprises six players, including four regular players, one alternative player and a manager. An arrangement has been made for the participating team to mandatorily include a woman player or a player below 16.

According to the host, inclusion of a woman participant and below 16 youth would give a different flavor in the championship. As informed, the championship would last on coming Saturday.

The winner would receive cash prize of Rs 250,000, first runner-up Rs 150,000 and second runner-up Rs 50,000 while the third and fourth runner-up would get Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000. ----

Source: National News Agency Nepal