General

Minister for Education, Science and Technology Devendra Paudel has said preparation had begun to amend education regulation in order to resolve problems facing teachers and school staffs.

At a programme organised on the 68th anniversary of Kanti Secondary School, Butwal on Friday, Minister Paudel shared that the ministry was going to fulfill teachers in a permanent manner from Teacher Service Commission this month, to increase teachers' quota and adjust teachers at local levels.

Saying the Education Ministry is a common ministry of teachers and staffs, he opined that the government had forwarded different activities at the request of association working in the sector of education to resolve teachers' problems.

He further shared that activities for the construction of central-level hospital for teachers were forwarded this year. The Minister also informed that the government had been working for the establishment of a model e-library in each province.

The Education Minister expressed commitment not to let budget crunch for the construction of physical infrastructures along with building in schools. He lauded that the Kanti Secondary School became an example for science subject in Nepal.

On the occasion, school principal Govinda Gyawali urged the Minister for the adjustment of teacher quota on the basis of students number.

Source: National News Agency Nepal