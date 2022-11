General

An all-party meeting has been called for this morning as part of the preparation to begin vote count.

The ballot boxes have been collected from across the district to its headquarters. Spokesperson at office of Chief Returning Officer, Raju Dhungana, informed that the district recorded 55 percent voting turnout.

He added that the vote count begins immediately after the all-party meeting.

Out of total 122 thousand voters, the turnouts stood at 66,273.

Source: National News Agency Nepal