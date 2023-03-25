General

The CPN (Maoist Centre) said it has intensified preparation to expand government by coming Monday.

A meeting of the party office-bearers held at party central office, Parisdanda, on Saturday discussed on the issues, including government expansion, shared party secretary Devendra Poudel.

Though cabinet expansion has been prolonged due to homework, Prime Minister is separately holding consultations with ruling coalition parties in this regard to finalize the stuffs, Poudel added.

The party has expressed its belief that the agenda of giving full shape to the government would be brought to a conclusion soon, noting it has also constrained the government to address the people's aspirations.

Likewise, the party meeting also discussed measures to make the tasks of federal parliament further effective.

In consultation with the ruling coalition partners and parliamentarians, the party would engage its efforts to finalize significant bills including Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Poudel shared.

The Maoist Party has drawn a conclusion that the province governments should work in a way to render relief to the people through collaborative policy, programme and budget. ---

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY -RSS