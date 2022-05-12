General

All preparations for the May 13 local election have been completed, according to the Election Commission. The EC has ensured organisation of the poll in a fair, free and impartial way, it said at a press conference here on Thursday.

A total of 17,733,723 eligible voters are expected to participate in the election to choose a total of 35,221 people's representatives at local levels. Of the candidates, 355 contesting for different positions from various political parties have been unanimously elected and 35 independent candidates including six contesting for ward chairs, said the EC.

There are a total of 10,756 polling stations and 21,955 centers across the country.

Altogether, 109,088 employees and 65,865 volunteers deployed for the election have reached their workplace along with required materials, it has been said.

Of the total 79 political parties registered with the EC for the poll, 65 have been contesting in it. A total of 145,011 candidates from various political parties and independent ones (55,698 female and 89,313 male) are competing for the poll.

Meanwhile, the EC has taken action against those flouting the election code of conduct.

So far since the poll code of conduct came into effect, it has sought clarification in 66 cases of the violation of the code of conduct, warned in nine cases and drawn attention in one case, said EC's joint spokesperson Surya Prasad Aryal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal