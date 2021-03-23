General

Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba has said preparation has not been made to form government under the Congress' leadership.

Talking to journalists at Biratnagar Airport today, he said the party was not dying to form government in the present situation.

"Since we are the opposition party, the Nepali Congress would not join the present government. It will play the role of a strong opposition as the people have given it the opposition's role," he said.

Replying a question, the former Prime Minister expressed his ignorance regarding his party registering a no-confidence proposal against the incumbent government and suggested journalists to ask the leaders of the related political parties as to when they would bring such motion.

Leader Deuba arrived here to participate in a programme in Dharan, Sunsari.

Source: National News Agency Nepal