General

The preparations for national census-2021 have been expedited in Baglung district with the establishment of the Office of District Census. The Statistics Office, Baglung said that preparations are ongoing to train the enumerators and supervisors.

The census being conducted first after the implementation of federalism in the country is expected to facilitate in policy formulation for all three layer of governments.

The district will appoint 406 enumerators and 100 supervisors on contract basis to carry out the tasks of census. The schoolteachers and staff of the public schools would be hired if the personnel recruited on contract basis were insufficient.

Chief of the Office, Mukunda Prasad Sharma, said a total of 836 aspirants applied for supervisors and enumerators. He added 18 instructors had arrived in Baglung to train the enumerators and supervisors.

In this census, 80 questionnaires have been prepared to make the census more practical and scientific. In the initial days, the supervisors will visit the households and ask 25 questionnaires while 55 by the enumerators.

The offices of the census will be opened in the local levels from 14 April (the first day of the Nepal New Year).

Source: National News Agency Nepal