General

At least five persons have lost their lives to lightning strikes in Baglung since mid-March. Loss of lives and properties is increasing due to lightning in the district every year.

It has become a pressing need for the citizens also to adopt measures to remain safe from lightning.

In view of rising incidents of monsoon-induced disasters in the district, preparedness for disaster risk reduction and management has been intensified.

If the local government, stakeholders and citizens come together with preparedness, plan and precaution measures, disaster-induced risks can be minimized.

Disaster risks can be mitigated to some extent if preparedness measures including identification of risk-prone areas, its classification based on sensitivity, shifting of citizens from disaster-affected areas, human resource management for rescue and treatment to the survivors, equipment placement and prompt management of resources and means are put in place.

Assistant Chief District Officer and Information Officer at the District Administration Office, Ganesh Prasad Poudel shared that all stakeholders have been kept in ready-to-move position for disaster risk reduction and management works. “Preparedness has been intensified after a meeting of the Disaster Management Committee”, he shared.

Preparedness for disaster management has to be done any time but it needs to be more cautious in the rainy season, he said, adding, “We have activated disaster management committees at all local levels in the district”.

He further informed that the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police are making necessary preparation for the same.

The local governments have been informed of placing their entire instruments and equipment so that they can be instantly mobilized for reducing risks, he said. “When deemed necessary, district-level disaster management committee is mobilized at local level”.

A ‘quick response team’ has been formed at all local level for mitigating disaster-induced risks.

The district administration has directed to regularly operate the Mid-Hill Pushpalal Highway and Kaligandaki corridor – the lifeline road – and also place dozer, excavator, ambulance and fire extinguishing engine for disaster management. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal