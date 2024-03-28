Present coalition is not power-focused, Oli argues



Former Prime Minister and CPN (UML) Chairman KP Sharma Oli has said the present ruling alliance was not formed to serve the interests of the participating parties. Oli said the parties of the ruling alliance are committed to the country’s prosperity.

Inaugurating the 11th district convention of CPN (UML) Jhapa on Thursday, Oli argued that the current government is making efforts to fulfill the national aspirations of Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepalis.

Ruling out the changes of alliance between CPN (UML) and Nepali Congress, Oli said the two parties should have a healthy political competition.

On the occasion, Chairman Oli shared that his party has focused completely on ‘Mission 84’ by leaving everything for now and added that his party wants to form a single majority government after the general election to be held in 2084 BS.

During the event, the party felicitated the veteran leaders of the UML and others contributing for the prosperity of Jhapa district.

Those being honoured include UML vice-chair Ashta

Laxmi Shakya, Amrit Kumar Bohora, Naresh Kharel, Kalidas Shrestha, Shova Kunwar, Prithvi Mainali and others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal