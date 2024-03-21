‘Present ruling coalition will continue till full term of parliament’

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Raghubir Mahaseth has said the current ruling alliance will last until the full term of the parliament. Talking to the media persons in Janakpurdham Airport on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Mahaseth said the current government will work for nation's development with firm commitment in collaboration with the opposition parties. On the occasion, Mahaseth said he would work with firm commitment by keeping the agendas of infrastructure development in top priorities adding that Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has also directed accordingly. "The country cannot advance towards prosperity without physical infrastructure development. So the first target of the government is to work in the areas relating to the physical infrastructure," he added. He also pledged to expedite the upgradation of East West Highway and other road projects. Asked about the issues raised by Nepali Congress in parliament on Deputy Prime Minister a nd Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane, Mahaseth said NC's move was the result of other parties not supporting the NC and argued that the issue raised by NC was under discussion and investigation by the authorities. Likewise, Mahaseth shared that the ruling parties are holding talks to reconstitute province government in all provinces and a conclusion will be drawn on this issue soon. Source: National News Agency Nepal