General

The leaders of the eight parties have stressed the need for electing a president who protects constitution and federalism by learning lessons from the past.

The leaders made such remarks at a programme organized here in the wake of March 9 election of the President on Friday. The president election campaign mobilization and coordination mechanism organized the programme, seeking votes in favour of their common presidential candidate- senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel from the Nepali Congress.

They canvassed in favour of leader Poudel, arguing that he is always in favour of consensus, cooperation and alliance culture. He is also devoted to constitution and parliamentary supremacy.

In the programme, Joint General Secretary of Nepali Congress, Pharmullah Mansoor, viewed his party had fielded a right candidate for the President. He is committed to constitution and federalism, Mansoor added. He reminded the past incidents as holding bills and approving HoR dissolution by the President which he argued were wrong.

Mansoor further stressed that President too must abide by constitutional value.

Similarly, Deputy General Secretary of CPN (Maoist Centre), Matrika Prasad Yadav, asserted that leader Poudel is honest for alliance culture and firm on protecting constitution and democratic achievements. Yadav also urged all not to be swayed by the falsity spread by the UML.

Vice Chairman of CPN (Unified Socialist), Dharmanath Prasad Saha urged all to abide by party disciple and vote for common presidential candidate Ram Chandra Poudel.

Loktantrik Samajbadi Party leader Sharad Singh Bhandari stated, "We stood for Ram Chandra Poudel in view of his clean and honest image and representation of the largest party."

Political committee member of JSP, Hari Narayan Yadav, and leader of Janamat Party, Chandan Singh, asserted that country needs to have such person in the Presidency that she/he strengthens federal democratic republic. For this, all eight parties should be committed, they added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal