President Bidya Devi Bhandari has appointed Govinda Prasad Sharma Koirala as the Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

The Head of State appointed Koirala to the existing Council of Ministers on the recommendation of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and in accordance with Article 78 (1) of the Constitution of Nepal.

Minister Dilendra Prasad Badu, who had been looking after the portfolio of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, has been appointed and assigned the portfolio of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies, the Office of the President stated in a communiqué today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal