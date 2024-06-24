President asks BCPS to play role in producing world-standard physicians

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has directed BCPS to play an effective role in producing international-standard specialized physicians.

He came with the directive as a seven-member delegation of the Executive Committee of Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS) paid a courtesy call on the President at Bangabhaban here today.

Later, President’s Press Secretary Md. Joynal Abedin told BSS about the outcome of the meeting.

The President said medical treatment is one of the basic rights of people and due to the new innovations in information technology (IT) and science, the medical science is also undergoing rapid changes.

The Head of the State put emphasis on formal education as well as proper training in producing expert doctors.

President Shahabuddin said if international quality specialist doctors are produced in the country, the trend of going abroad for treatment will decrease.

“Besides, valuable foreign currency will be saved. . . And people will also get better treatment at lower cost

in the country,” he added.

The press secretary said the President expressed his satisfaction with the overall activities of the BCPS.

Professor Mohammod Shahidullah led the delegation during the meeting.

The President was apprised by Professor Sahidullah of the academic activities of BCPS and the overall process in obtaining degrees.

A total 8815 doctors have already got fellowship (FCPS) while some 3791 others have received membership (MCPS) from the BCPS, he informed.

The delegation said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman established BCPS in line with the model of the Royal Colleges of the United Kingdom (UK) on the President’s order on June 6, 1972.

Since then, this college has been playing a significant role in the overall development of the country’s health system.

Secretaries concerned to the President’s office were present on the occasion.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha