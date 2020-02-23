Key Issues

President Bidya Devi Bhandari attended a reception hosted by the Nepali Army on Sunday evening at the Army headquarters on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri and the Army Day.

Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Speaker of the House of Representatives Agni Prasad Sapkota and Chairperson of the National Assembly Ganesh Prasad Timilsina were present on the occasion.

Likewise, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Ishwar Pokhrel, chiefs of constitutional bodies, high-ranking officials of the government, chiefs and representatives of diplomatic missions in Kathmandu and other dignitaries also joined the programme.

Source: National News Agency Nepal