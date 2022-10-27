General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari did not offer Bhaitika to her brothers this year.

The Head-of-State refrained from the Bhaitika rituals and did not give ‘tika’ to her younger brothers this year as her parental family is mourning the death of their close family member, the Office of the President stated. As per the Hindu practice, one cannot participate in festival rituals and pooja throughout one year since the death of one’s close family member.

Among the President’s three younger brothers, two are in the United States while one is in Nepal.

On the day of Bhaitika, the last day of the five days long Tihar festival also known as Yamapanchak, sisters wish their brothers long life, health and wealth with respect, faith and loyalty by putting Pancharangi or Saptarangi tika as per age-old traditions.

After sisters put tika on their brothers’ forehead, brothers also put tika to their sisters. It is widely believed that worshiping one’s sisters leads to good luck and prosperity. The brothers and sisters also exchange gifts and offer delicacies on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal