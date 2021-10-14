Key Issues

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has extended best wishes for happiness, peace and prosperity to Nepalis at home and abroad on the occasion of the Bada Dashain Festival. She has expressed the belief that the festival will add new vigour, enthusiasm and positive energy among all.

The Head-of-the-State has also urged all to celebrate the Dashain festivities taking precaution and following the public health safety standards implemented by the government to be safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stating that the Bada Dashain is a festival celebrated in a special way from Ashwin Shukla Pratipada to Nawami by worshipping the goddess of power and receiving tika, jamara and blessings from the seniors on the day of Bijaya Dashami, the Preisdent noted in her message of best wishes that Bijaya Dashami which is a festival celebrated in happiness of positive tendencies becoming victorious over the negative tendencies has special importance.

"The Dashain festival is a unique cultural festival of the Nepalis which is celebrated in the beautiful season just before autumn by worshipping the goddess symbolizing power and energy and the agricultural tools and the weapons. This festival is intricately related to the lifestyle of the predominantly agricultural society that is Nepal," the President said.

She has also expressed her belief that festivals of this type which are the indigenous identity of Nepali society will promote mutual goodwill, tolerance and fraternity amongst the ethnic, linguistic, geographical, social and cultural diversity.

Vice President's message

Similarly, Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun has extended best wishes for happiness, peace, good health, prosperity and continued progress of all Nepalis on the occasion of the Bada Dashain festival.

He wished that may this festival inspire all to move ahead on the path of cooperation, collaboration and mutual understanding by uniting all the Nepalis for building a prosperous nation.

Source: National News Agency - RSS