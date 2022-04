Key Issues

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has granted approval to mobilise the Nepali Army in the May 13 local election.

The President's approval was as per the Article 66 (2) of the Constitution of Nepal and on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers, according to spokesperson for the Office of President, Sagar Acharya.

The cabinet meeting on April 7 had decided to recommend the Head of the State to mobilise the army in the local poll.

Source: National News Agency Nepal