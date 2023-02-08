Key Issues

President Bidya Devi Bhandari today arrived at Kulung of Salpasilichho Rural Municipality in her home district Bhojpur.

She is here to take part in various programmes at the rural municipality and the Shadananda Municipality, it has been said. On the occasion, the President is scheduled to unveil the statue of Yogmaya Neupane, a religious leader and a social reformist, at the rural municipality ward 1 amid a function organised jointly by the rural municipality and the Yogmaya Memorial Trust.

Similarly, she will perform a puja at the Pashupatidham Gaudeni, known as Pathupati of the East, said rural municipality chair Daulat Kulung Rai.

During her stay here, the President will visit the Trust. Neupane born in Bhojpur in 1924 BS earned an identity as a socialist activist.

The Head-of-the-State is scheduled to an area where Yogmaya was believed to have observed a jal-samadhi by jumping into the Arun River at Majhuwabensi of Shadanada Municipality-1 and laid a wreath there.

In addition to this, the President will unveil a statue of Balaguru Shadananda Adhikari, a legendry social reformist and education activist of eastern Nepal, according to mayor Surendra Udas. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal