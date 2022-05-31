Key Issues

President Bidya Devi Bhandari today reached Surkhet in connection with her unofficial visit to Sudurpaschim Province.

The Head of State was on the way to Badimalika, a main tourist destination in Sudurpaschim Province.

President Bhandari arrived in Surkhet at 1:45 pm today on a Nepal Army helicopter, said assistant Chief District Officer, Surkhet, Ishwori Prasad Pandey.

The President will observe Kakrebihar, a touristic place in Surkhet, today noon, it has been said.

She is scheduled to stay at the western command headquarters of the Nepal Army at Nimare and to leave for Bajura on Wednesday morning.

Source: National News Agency Nepal