Key Issues

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has asked the government to ensure that there would be no girl dropouts in schools.

Addressing the joint sitting of the House of Representatives and the National Assembly in New Baneshwor on Friday, President Bhandari said, “The enrollment of girls in school has increased, but have they completed their school education? Much has been invested in women’s health, but are our efforts to help them develop immunity against disease sufficient?”

The President further reminded why there were still the instances of untimely deaths in remote areas due to not being able to give birth or the lack of basic postpartum care.“Why are women still the victims of social ills? Why are women still unsafe and insecure due to domestic violence, sexual violence and other forms of violence,” she queried, stressing that these questions need to be answered.

According to her, though our politics and programmes are sound, there is a need to review their implementation and impact.

Pay heed to children’s rights

“Children are the leaders of future, the centre of our hope and trust. Special attention must be given to their upbringing, education, and the health,” she reminded, arguing that programmes for children need to be designed by analyzing the impact of changes in the guardians’ lifestyle and the easy access to information technologies on child psychology.

According to her, we should not defer our efforts to bring down the number of child labourers and street children to zero.

Moreover, the President stated that youth power is an important component in the development of the country. The development efforts can be completed only with the initiatives and efforts of the youths who are sensitive and responsible towards the society and the country. She believed that the government must invest to prepare the youths who are dedicated to the country and the people, and are optimistic about the future.

She further underlined the need of collaboration between the governments and the private sector to create ample opportunities for youths by utilizing their energy and skills for the country. “In addition to youth education, self-employment and employment training should be expanded to ensure financial access for employment and entrepreneurship of the skilled youths,” President Bhandari stressed.

Establish recreation centres for senior citizens

Also emphasized in her address was the utilization of the experience and skills of senior citizens along with their security, social norms, and family solidarity. She viewed the link of children’s obligation to their parents with the services provided by the State and establishment of senior citizens recreation centres at ward level, which the President hoped, would end the likelihood of senior citizens feeling alone.

Source: National News Agency Nepal