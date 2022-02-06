General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari today attended the Basanta Shrawan ritual at the Hanumandhoka Durbar Square on the occasion of Basanta Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja or Shree Panchami being observed across the country.

According to the tradition, President on the occasion visits and attends the ritual at the palace.

During the event, a contingent of the Nepal Army offered a guard of honour to the President. Similarly, main priest of the Hanumandhoka Management Office, offered garlands, Tika and Prasad to the President.

Others present on the occasion were Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JBR, Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota, Chairperson of the National Assembly Ganesh Prasad Timilsina and other high ranking government officials.

Source: National News Agency Nepal