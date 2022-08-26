General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Friday attended a cultural programme organised by Sisnupani Nepal at Nepal Academy. The Daughter Programme (Chhori Karyakram) was orgnaised by aiming at empowering daughter and woman.

On the occasion, artistes made their performances depicting the importance of daughter in the society.

During the programme, the President observed the musical and cultural shows that highlighted roles of daughters and women in the society.

Artistes Manoj Gajurel, Madan Krishna Shrestha and other artistes made their performance.

Likewise, poets Kunta Sharma, Laxman Gamnage, Momila Joshi, Bhawana Sharma and Ajun Parajuli also recited their poems.

Similarly, 18 daughters played tabla and flute, 12 girls played naumati band and 34 other girls played different rhymes of flute on the occasion that was attended by politicians, security officials, women activists, artistes and others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal