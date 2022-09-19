General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has attended the main function organized on the occasion of the 8th Constitution Day and National Day at Army Pavilion, Tundikhel, on Monday.

Also present on the occasion were Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, acting Chief Justice Deepak Kumar Karki, Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota, National Assembly Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, ministers, constitutional bodies chiefs, high-placed government officials, chiefs and representatives of foreign diplomatic missions in Kathmandu.

On the occasion, flowers were showered through a helicopter of the Nepal Army while several cultural processions along with musical bands of the Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force were performed with national anthem.

Prime Minster Deuba had addressed the special ceremony. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal