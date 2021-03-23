General

Special Representative Prakash Silwal

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has held talks with her Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammad Abdul Hamid last night.

During the meeting, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Foreign Affairs Minister of Bangladesh Dr AK Abdul, Ambassador of Nepal to Bangladesh Dr Bansidhar Mishra and other high-ranking officials from both the countries were present.

After the meeting, President Bhandari attended the State Banquet hosted by her Bangladeshi counterpart in her honor.

After the meeting, delegates from Nepal and Bangladesh signed four bilateral instruments namely Memorandum of Understanding on Tourism co-operation, Memorandum of Understanding on sanitary and phyto sanitary co-operation, cultural exchange program, and Letter of Exchange to designate Rohanpur-Singabad railway route as an additional transit route in the gracious presence of President of Nepal and of Bangladesh at Bangabhaban.

President Bhandari is paying a two-day state visit to Bangladesh and is scheduled to return to Kathmandu today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal