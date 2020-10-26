General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has again extended best wishes on the occasion of Bijaya Dashami, expressing belief that Nepal would win the battle against coronavirus soon and celebrate next Dashain with enthusiasm as usual.

President Bhandari on her twitter handle on Monday afternoon said that it was not possible to celebrate Dashain among all relatives and general people due to COVID-19 pandemic and she received tika, jamara and blessings from her mother as well as offered tika and jamara to daughters, son-in-laws and grand-daughters.

Source: National News Agency Nepal