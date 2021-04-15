Key Issues

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has said the artists should be oriented to uplift the country's dignity through their unique artistic creations by studying the country's arts theory and trends.

Inaugurating the 'National Fine Arts Exhibition 2078' here Thursday, the President said that the artists should internalise the state's determination for prosperity journey while making all aware, responsible and proactive in the development process.

She asked the Academy to play lead roles in developing Nepal's fame internationally exclusively with Nepali identity. The President was of the view that a country's civilizational development could be measured through the level of arts of the concerned country'.

Likewise, the President asked the artists to further utilise the supportive environment provided by the Academy for the arts exploration.

At the programme organised by Nepal Fine Arts Academy, Bhandari praised the Academy's move to encourage the artists on their artistic creation saying that the immortal artistic creations had earned international fame.

Also speaking at the programme, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal expressed readiness on behalf of the government to facilitate in policy coordination if any gaps were witnessed.

Academy's Chancellor Kanchha Kumar Karmacharya, Academy's Vice-Chancellor Gopal Chitrakar and others expressed their opinions on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal