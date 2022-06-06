Entertainment, Fashion

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has decorated various artistes with the Nepal Academy of Music and Drama National Award-2078 BS on Monday.

At a special function held at the Office of President-Shitwal Niwas, President Bhandari awarded senior six creators in music and drama sector.

Bhandari awarded Siddicharan Shrestha for theatre genre, traditional music instrument-Jalatarang- player Mohan Prasad Joshi for classical music category, dance director Bina Rajbhandari Joshi for dance, Man Bahadur Mukhiya for drama, Mohan Krishna Karki for music, Amar Birahi Gurung for folk music.

Each recipient received a copper plaque with Rs 100,000 in cash.

Stating that the Academy's was responsible to find out Nepal's unique arts and introduce them to the international arena, the Head of the State lauded that such people were the 'ornaments' for the country.

Academy's Chancellor Narayan Bhakta Shrestha shared that the Academy would continue with its activities to promote Nepali arts and music.

Source: National News Agency Nepal