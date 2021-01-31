Key Issues

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has congratulated Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa for his re-election as the President of the Republic of Portugal.

In a congratulatory message today, President Bhandari has extended her best wishes for the continued peace, progress and prosperity in the friendly nation of Portugal.

Underlining the close people-to-people contacts between Nepal and Portugal, the President has expressed the hope that the bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries will continue to widen and deepen in the years ahead.

She has also conveyed the desire of the Government of Nepal to work closely with Portugal on matters of mutual interests at bilateral and multilateral forums.

Source: National News Agency Nepal