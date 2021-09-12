Key Issues

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has spoken of the need for pragmatic and research-based higher education.

At a meeting with the Chancellors, Vice-Chancellors and office-bearers of various universities in the country at the Office of the President-Shital Niwas-on Sunday, President Bhandari said, “The universities are producing educational human resources continuously. Those human resources have been contributing to fulfil the needs of society and nation. However, there is lack of coordination between the need and the production.”

Bhandari viewed that there was challenge in front of us to address the wave of changes at the time when the science and technology had changed our needs and issues.

The Head of the Nation argued that the success or failure would be measured by how many such human resources are produced who could identify the need of the hour and address them.

Stating that naturally and culturally rich Nepal had made contribution notably in the production of knowledge, President Bhandari said, “The Upanisads were created during the Janak civilization. The messenger of peace spread the message of peace from this land. Our land has given birth to scholars who had globally contributed in history, mathematics and archeology.”

The President stressed that our universities should be developed as the international academic centre by taking inspiration from the legacy of history and civilization.

Saying that Nepal is between the two emerging powers, the President opined to produce human resources to move along with the neighbouring countries together.

President Bhandari said that the universities should make concrete contribution to promote national security, patriotism and nationalism in addition to giving momentum to the socio-economic development. For this, the government's decision making bodies and universities should coordinate and cooperate.

President Bhandari also said that there is the general consensus that the state should increase its investment in education since increasing investment in education is investing more on youths. "So, sufficient budget should be allocated for higher education, research and development while formulating budget," the President remarked.

In the context of increasing number of universities in the country, they should uplift their coordination and cooperation for academic excellence, he said.

President Bhandari also urged to create conductive environment to best utilise the knowledge and skills of the university graduates within the country by stopping the brain drain.

Source: National News Agency Nepal