President Bidya Devi Bhandari has expressed grief over the passing away of Nepal's left and democratic movement leader Bishnu Bahadur Manandhar.

President Bhandari tweeted to express her grief and also extend tributes to the late Manandhar today. The President has expressed heartfelt condolences to the grief-stricken family. Leader Manandhar passed away on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, last rites of left leader Manandhar were performed at Pashupati Aryaghat today. NCP-Maoist Centre chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' draped the body of the late Manandhar with the party's flag.

Maoist Centre leaders Narayankaji Shrestha and Ganesh Sah among others also had expressed condolences today.

Chair Dahal expressed his deep shock over the demise of Manandhar and offered heartfelt condolences. Leader Manandhar had started rebellion from his own house in 2007 BS, Dahal recalled, adding that he took a lead role in Rautahat's popular farmers' movement.

Source: National News Agency Nepal