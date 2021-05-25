Key Issues

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has extended best wishes to all Nepalis at home and abroad on the on the occasion of 2565th Birth Day of Lord Buddha. In a message today, the Head of the State has extended best wishes for peace and non-violence to all. She mentioned that that the birth of Gautam Buddha in Nepal was a matter of pride for the nation that showed the way for all to move towards peace and prosperity.

The President has in the message, expressed the belief that messenger of peace Gautam Buddha’s preaching could bring world peace, tolerance, fraternity and mutual understanding among all. She also wished for normalcy of the world after immediate recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the President has extended best wishes to all Kirat community on the occasion of Ubhauli festival. She has wished for peace, prosperity and fraternity of all. The President has said that the identity of multi-cultural, multi-lingual and diversity was the originality of the nation and wished the festival may help bring mutual harmony, tolerance and fraternity among all.

Source: National News Agency Nepal