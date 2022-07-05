General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has extended best wishes to all on the occasion of the first World Badminton Day observed in Nepal today.

The Badminton World Federation, established on this day in 1934, declared to observe the World Badminton Day on July 5 every year.

President Bhandari expressed her happiness to celebrate the day with the talented sportspersons who, according to her, had significantly contributed to Nepal's badminton sector and introduced Nepal in the national and international arena.

The Head of the State expressed so to a delegation of badminton players led by Kathmandu District Badminton Association (KDBA)'s President Deepak Thapa who called her at the official residence of the President-Shital Niwas-in Kathmandu today.

Stating that the game was not only popular among the youths, President Bhandari opined the game had fascinated children and elderly as octogenarians alike.

"Badminton does not only help promote sports. It also contributes to physical and mental growth of persons and plays an important role in personality development of the players," Bhandari hailed the game.

Similarly, KDBA President Thapa shared that their organization had been scouting badminton talents and breeding them to be badminton players considering the game's support in players' mental and physical development.

According to him, badminton is being played in the world some 8 decades ago and it is being played in Nepal for around 7 decades.

Source: National News Agency Nepal