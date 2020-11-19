Key Issues

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has extended her best wishes to all Nepalis sisters and brothers at home and abroad on the occasion of the Chhath festival that is being celebrated today.

In a message of best wishes, President Bhandari expressed her belief that the Chhath festival would motivate all Nepalis to end the class-based, caste-based and gender-based disparity as well as to build a progressive, civilized and prosperous society.

Wishing all Nepalis peace, prosperity, health and longevity, Bhandari urged one and all to celebrate the festival by observing precautionary measures so as to stay away from the coronavirus menace.

She stated that the Chhath festival would help promote unique culture of Nepal and contribute to further augmenting the mutual goodwill, tolerance and fraternity among the Nepalis, thereby strengthening the national unity.

The Chhathi Mata (the Goddess of Power) is worshipped during this festival that is mostly celebrated in Terai region of the country. It is equally celebrated with fervor in the Kathmandu Valley and other hilly and mountainous areas across the country of late. On this day, devotees offer worships to the Sun God and Chhathi Mata. Argha (curd) is offered to the rising and setting sun by visiting the riverside or ponds where the puja takes place during this festival.

It is believed that fasting observed during this festival would relieve people of trouble and miseries and the observer is blessed with good fortune.

Source: National News Agency Nepal