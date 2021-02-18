Key Issues, politics

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has pointed out the need to move ahead towards achieving economic prosperity with social justice. She has added that it was common responsibility of all for the same along with reforming the system adopted by the Constitution.

Extending best wishes message on the occasion of the Democracy Day here today, President Bhandari has extended best wishes for sustainable peace, good governance and development to all Nepalis living at home and abroad.

Paying tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the cause of democracy, she had also extended respect to the families of martyrs, the disappeared and wounded in different democratic movements and movements for safeguarding the national sovereignty as well.

The message further reads that the Constitution has aimed at establishing socialism with social justice and equality by adopting the federal democratic republican system on the basis of different struggle and movements that took place to establish and restore the democracy in the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal