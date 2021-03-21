Key Issues, politics

President Bidya Devi Bhandari is scheduled to fly to Bangladesh by Nepal Airlines' narrow-body A 320 aircraft tomorrow.

President Bhandari is travelling to Bangladesh for two-day state visit at the invitation of the President of Bangladesh, Md Abdul Hamid.

According to Nepal Airlines' Spokesperson Karishma Shrestha, President Bhandari will be boarding the flight to SAARC-member nation Bangladesh tomorrow. The call sign of her flight will be 9 AKX and the flight number RA 001.

It is approximately an hour and 10 minutes of flight from Nepal to Bangladesh, informed Shrestha. As per itinerary, President Bhandari will return home on March 23.

Shrestha shared that the refueling and sample testing of the aircraft takes place at 6:30am Monday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal