On the occasion of the Democracy Day, President Bidya Devi Bhandari has granted amnesty to 401 prisoners doing their times in different prisons across the country.

The inmates including Khirhang Limbu were granted amnesty by the President on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers. Likewise, the President has waived off the remaining sentence of 179 prisoners who have completed 50 per cent of their jail sentence and have exhibited good conduct during their time in jail.

According to a press statement released by Keshav Prasad Ghimire, the assistant Spokesperson at the Office of the President, the prisoners were pardoned in accordance with Criminal Offence (Sentencing and Execution) Act, 2017, Acts related to Senior Citizens 2063 among others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal