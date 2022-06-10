General

Various organisations and individuals from different walks of life were feted with 'Jeevan Bikas Award, 2077'.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari handed over the awards in a function organised at the Office of the President.

Under educational institution category, the READ Nepal, Lalitpur, Kankali Secondary School, Chandragiri (Kathmandu), Shikchyak magazine (monthly), Lalitpur and Nari Bikas Sangh, Morang were honoured with the awards.

Similarly, others who received the awards are Child Protection Organisation, Sarlahi, Janajyoti Secondary School, Kamalamai, Sindhuli, Aadarsha Secondary School, Mechinagar, Jhapa, Sigdel magazine (weekly), Rubi Rauniyar (Nagarik Daily).

The award under social organisation and educational institution categories carries a purse of Rs 300,000 each. Similarly, the award for journalists carries a cash prize of Rs 200,000. Under incentive category, the awards carry a purse of Rs 100,000 and Rs 50,000 each. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal