President Bidya Devi Bhandari has inaugurated Shreeram Mithila Polytechnic Institute at her birthplace, Ram Prasad Rai Rural Municipality-5, Manebhanjyang, Ambote.

In her address to the inaugural programme, President Bhandari expressed her confidence that the technical institute would ease local people to access technical education.

“Today’s need is technical education”. President Bhandari said, adding, “The technical institute would play pivotal role for the educational development in the area”.

“The establishment of technical institute has ended a compulsion for those interested locals to go outside for attaining technical education. The State should lay emphasis on producing skilled human resource”. The Head of the State noted.

President Bhandari took the initiative to establish the technical institute in memory of her father Ram Bahadur Pandey and mother Mithila Pandey.

The technical institute was established at the cost of over Rs 113.9 million so as to expand access of the people from remote area to technical education.

Also on the occasion, President Bhandari visited the Behereswor Mahadev Temple and Shivalaya Temple, and also observed the Behereswor Secondary School where she had studied.

As informed, the President donated 37 ropanis and her family 18 ropanis of land for the construction of the institute. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal