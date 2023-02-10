Key Issues

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has spoken the need of revising the existing law to address the sluggishness issue in infrastructure development projects.

While addressing a joint sitting of the Federal Parliament today, the Head-of-the-State was of the opinion of paying an equal attention to the environment impact assessment aspect while implementing physical infrastructure development projects.

The objectives of development projects should be expanding road network to the entire ward-level, ensuring roads for transporting local products to markets and promoting road safety and travel convenience,” the President said, underlining the need of prioritising the national security issue while undertaking strategic projects. “Effective measures should be taken for the security of people’s life and property.”

Stating that the policies and programmes should be centered on the country’s trade balance, she mentioned that public service delivery should be prompt and efficient so as to maintain good governance.

President Bhandari shared that it was necessary to generate quality human resources for the reform in educational sector, adding it was one of the major responsibilities f the government to maintain peace and security in the country.

"It is necessary to take the health insurance programme ahead in order to ensure health services to all citizens in an accessible and affordable way.”

The country has made significant achievements in the area women's rights and development, President Bhandari said, adding the achievements in women and education sector was satisfactory.

Stressing on the need of paying a special attention to children's health, education, she was of the view of recognizing and utilising experiences and skill of senior citizens.

Source: National News Agency Nepal