Key Issues

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has issued five ordinances on Tuesday.

The ordinances were issued in accordance with the Article 114 (1) of the Nepal Constitution and at the recommendation of the Council of Ministers.

President Bhandari authenticated the Ordinance to Amend Acts related to Sexual Violence-2078 BS, ordinance to amend certain Acts relating to Criminal Offenses and Criminal Procedure-2078 BS and Social Security (First Amendment) Oridance-2078 BS.

Similarly, the Head of the State authenticated the ordinances related to Acid and Hazardous Chemicals (Regulations)-2078 BS and Nepal Police and Province Police (Operation, Supervision and Coordination) First Amendment-2078 BS, according to the press statement issued by assistant speaker at the Office of President, Keshav Prasad Ghimire. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal