General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari issued two ordinances on Sunday on recommendations of the Council of Ministers.

The ordinances are Drug (Third Amendment) Ordinance-2079 BS and Security of Health Workers and Health Institutions (First Amendment) Ordinance-2079 BS.

President Bhandari issued both ordinances in accordance with the Article 114 (1) of the Constitution of Nepal, according to the press statement issued by the Spokesperson at the Office of the President, Sagar Acharya.

Source: National News Agency Nepal